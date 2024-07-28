K’taka BJP announces padayatra from August 3 against MUDA case

Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday announced a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru on August 3 against the MUDA case.

“The padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru will take seven days in which leaders of the BJP and JD-S will participate in it. Senior leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy will also participate in the padayatra and will inaugurate the event,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the concluding ceremony will take place on August 10 and the leaders from the Union government will also be present on that day.

Earlier, a meeting headed by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Kumaraswamy was held regarding the padayatra.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was also part of the meeting, urged people to join the fight to oust the “corrupt” state government.

“Both parties (BJP and JD-S) would unite and conduct the protest in which thousands of people would participate. The protest would not stop until the Chief Minister resigns. If the Chief Minister has any sense of honour, he should admit to the crimes committed and resign,” Yediyurappa said.

Pralhad Joshi said that the state is being governed by a corrupt government. “Siddaramaiah has earned the title of being 100 per cent corrupt. We will continue to strongly pursue both public awareness campaigns and legal battles,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.