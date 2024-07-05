K. Kavitha's judicial custody in CBI case extended till July 18

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) A court here on Friday extended, till July 18, the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in the corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Delhi High Court had recently rejected the bail petitions moved by Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In its July 1 judgment, a bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, after analysing the material collected by the investigating agency, said that Kavitha was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy hatched in relation to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. It said that she cannot be equated to a vulnerable woman who may have been misused to commit an offence and she was not entitled to the benefit of proviso to Section 45 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

Kavitha had moved the high court after a trial on May 6 turned down her regular bail pleas. She was first arrested by the ED and later by the CBI on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.

