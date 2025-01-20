Jyoti Singh praises Nitish Kumar for ensuring safety of women in Bihar

Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh, expressed admiration for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praising his contributions to the state, particularly in ensuring the safety and empowerment of women.

Speaking on the matter, Jyoti Singh highlighted the sense of security women feel under CM Nitish Kumar's governance.

“The work done by Nitish Kumar for Bihar is something that hardly any other Chief Minister will be able to do,” she said.

Singh emphasised how women in Bihar can now go out and return home late at night without any fear.

“Even late at night, I am going out these day, meeting people, and returning home safely. This is all because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Women have become very empowered today in the state. In every field of society, including politics, women are feeling safe,” she added.

Jyoti Singh has been actively touring the Karakat and Dehri areas of Rohtas district, engaging with the local population.

During her visits, she has been vocal in praising CM Nitish Kumar.

Given her frequent visits to Karakat and Dehri and active engagement with the local community there, many speculate that she may contest the Assembly elections from the Karakat constituency.

Jyoti Singh’s efforts suggest she is positioning herself as a strong candidate to represent the region, potentially aiming to revitalise her family’s political aspirations.

In fact, Singh recently announced her intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, though she has not disclosed the political party or constituency from which she plans to run.

This has sparked widespread speculation about her political affiliations, especially in light of her strong endorsement of Nitish Kumar’s governance.

Observers believe her praise for the Chief Minister might signal a potential alignment with his party or a broader attempt to establish herself as a credible political figure in the region.

Singh's increasing public interactions and statements indicate her growing interest in making a significant entry into Bihar politics.

