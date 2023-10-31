Juvenile rapes 15-yr-old girl in Delhi, taken into custody

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile at his residence in east Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, due to fear of her parents, the girl initially claimed that on October 29, she was abducted in an auto and raped by four masked individuals in a secluded park.

Her mother took her to LBS Hospital, where she was examined and reiterated the same story. The gravity of the allegations led to the formation of a police team to investigate.

The police team meticulously reviewed over 100 CCTV cameras in the area. They observed the victim running into a house in Patparganj Village and leaving after 20 minutes on October 29.

“Subsequently, the victim was re-examined, and she disclosed the truth, explaining that she had gone to meet a minor she was friends with at his rented room in Patparganj, Delhi,” said a senior police officer.

In her statement, she revealed that he had engaged in non-consensual physical relations with her, and she had initially lied out of fear of her parents.

“Consequently, an FIR was filed under Section 376 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The police team, relying on CCTV evidence, successfully apprehended the juvenile,” said the officer.

The juvenile, a Class 10 dropout, was living in rented accommodation and working for an Internet-based company.

“He had met the victim while installing broadband in her building. The victim is recovering at AIIMS Hospital, while the juvenile has been placed in an observation home,” said the officer.

