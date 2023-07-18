Justin Simien has 'no idea what's going on' with 'Star Wars' Lando Calrissian series

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Director of 'Haunted Mansion' Justin Simien, who is also the writer of the Lando Calrissian series at Disney+, has talked about the Star Wars universe show almost three years since it was announced.

On Disney Investor Day in December 2020, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced that Simien was working on a series based on Lando, played Donald Glover in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

However, there hasn't been much said about the series besides Kennedy acknowledging earlier this year that it was "still happening," reports 'Deadline'.

Simien recently said in an interview with The Direct that he has "not received an update since that update."

"I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show," Simien told the outlet.

"It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got (was in 2020), some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it."

Earlier in a GQ interview, Glover said that he "would love to play Lando again."

He added: "It's a fun time to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it."

The actor said that since the pandemic, people have reflected on how "time is precious" and said, "I'm not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy."

Although he couldn't reveal much about the development of the series, Glover said he had been "talking about it" with Kennedy and "Lando is definitely somebody I'd like to hang out with."

