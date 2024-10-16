Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification appointing Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan as Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court after the retirement of incumbent Justice Rajiv Shakdher on October 18.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 19.10.2024 consequent upon retirement of Shri Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court on 18.10.2024," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office".

On September 17, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, recommended the appointment of Justice Justice G.S. Sandhawalia as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

In a statement released on the website of the apex court, the Collegium had said that Justice Sandhawalia be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on the retirement of Justice Rajiv Shakdher on October 18.

Justice Sandhawalia, who was appointed as a judge in September 2011, is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Recently, the Union government issued a notification appointing Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari as Acting Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court after the retirement of incumbent Justice Ritu Bahri on October 10. The SC Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Narendar G. as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. However, the SC Collegium recommendation has not been acted upon by the Centre so far.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.