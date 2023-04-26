Justice Mantha's bench of Calcutta HC to hear Kaliyaganj rape and murder case

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) A single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court will hear a petition demanding a CBI probe into the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The petition has been filed by the victim's family. Calcutta High Court counsel and the convenor of the legal cell of state BJP will be appearing on behalf of the petitioners.

Meanwhile, the state police, which is investigating the matter, has claimed that the girl was in a physical relationship with the accused Biswajit Mondal (29), a married man with two children. As the girl was pressuring the accused for marriage, he killed her.

On Wednesday, the victim's father appeared at the court of Justice Mantha and narrated the entire incident and stressed on a CBI probe in the matter. Thereafter, his plea was admitted and Justice Mantha agreed to hear it.

Parts of Kaliyaganj turned into a virtual battlefield on Tuesday following violent protests by the locals against the incident.

A local police station was set on fire by the angry mob, while a couple of police vehicles were also torched as the protesters turned violent. Some policemen suffered minor injuries, sources said.

Notably, on April 21, the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a canal in Kaliaganj. Alleging that she was raped and killed, the locals had blocked roads besides setting some shops on fire. A large police contingent had to be rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

Four ASIs who were seen dragging the teenager's body have been suspended.

A political slugfest has already erupted over the sequence of events. While Trinamool Congress is accusing the BJP of unnecessarily politicising the tragic incident, the saffron camp has alleged that the police administration is downplaying the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.