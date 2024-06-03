Just like K’taka, Telangana Assembly elections, LS results will be opposite of Exit Polls: Goa Cong

Panaji, June 3 (IANS) Citing an example of the Exit Polls after the Karnataka and Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday expressed confidence that the Lok Sabha election results would also be opposite to what has been predicted.

GPCC President, Amit Patkar, on Monday addressed a press conference and questioned how the media or agencies releasing Exit Polls could take them out within a minute of the seventh phase of voting being concluded.

“On what basis were the Exit Polls done? They want us to be demoralised.

“Is it possible to do a survey and release an Exit Poll a minute after the voting for the seventh phase had ended? How can this happen?

“In Karnataka and Telangana the Exit Polls predicted the victory of the BJP, but exactly the opposite happened,” Patkar said.

“The BJP has realised that they will lose and the INDIA bloc is winning. So, they have tried to misguide the people to demoralise the candidates, election agents and supporters. We will not allow the BJP to manipulate the counting process,” Patkar said.

He appealed to officials not to work under pressure and fear of the BJP government.

According to him, the Exit Polls have given wrong information about the seats in some of the states.

“In one state they have shown that the BJP is winning 6 to 8 seats, but there are lesser seats in this state,” Patkar said.

Patkar said that the party has trained agents for counting and is confident of winning both seats of Goa.

“The ground sentiments are with the INDIA bloc across the country,” he said.

