Just like frogs... : BJP MLA slams Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi for becoming active only during polls

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) BJP MLA and international shooter Shreyasi Singh on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over their ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', saying that such leaders become active only during elections.

Speaking to media persons at Patna Airport, Singh remarked, "Just like frogs become active in the monsoon, these leaders also become active in the election season. Now, with the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, they are doing a Yatra. But I want to ask, where was Rahul Gandhi in the last five years?"

Highlighting the achievements of the double-engine government, she said, "Now, the NDA government has waived off 125 units of electricity bills. The Nitish Kumar government has also increased the honorarium of Mamta, Asha workers, physical teachers and others. People know these welfare steps have been taken under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar."

On being asked about the FIRs registered against Tejashwi in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP legislator said, "He (Tejashwi) already has several FIRs against him. If he is not afraid of them, he should fight it out legally."

Singh also took a swipe at political strategist Prashant Kishor, accusing him of maligning Bihar's image.

"I am an international shooter and have won medals for the country. Wherever I go, I proudly say I am from Bihar. But Prashant Kishor defames Bihar and Biharis not only in other states but also abroad," she said.

Meanwhile, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has reached Darbhanga and will move to Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi on Wednesday as part of its campaign against alleged vote manipulation.

The allegation and counter-allegation against the INDIA bloc and NDA leaders are expected to intensify in the coming days.

Slamming opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said, "The people of Bihar will teach a lesson to those who insulted Biharis, forced migration, created disorder, sat in the lap of 'jungle raj', and tried to establish 'goonda raj' while nurturing extremism."

