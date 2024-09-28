Junior doctors at Bengal’s Sagore Dutta Hospital to continue cease work unless demands fulfilled

Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Junior doctors at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday said that they continue their cease work agitation unless their ten demands are fulfilled.

The junior doctors have started the cease work since midnight following the assault on their colleagues by the relatives of a woman patient, who died in the hospital.

The first demand is a written explanation from the hospital authorities on the lapses on their part by which the attack on the junior doctors within the hospital premises last night could not be prevented. The second demand is that the police personnel and private security personnel deputed at the hospital should be slapped with show-cause notice immediately. The third demand is an explanation from the hospital authorities on the lack of CCTV cameras in the female ward of the hospital where the assault took place. The fourth demand is for an explanation from the hospital authorities on the absence of personnel assigned to monitor the CCTV footage within the hospital premises.

While these four demands are related to the assault on the junior doctors on Friday, the remaining six demands are old ones on which the junior doctors have been vocal for quite some time. These include the immediate suspension of those interns against whom FIRs had been filed and investigations are on in relation to the incident of the ransacking of hospital properties earlier this month, a written explanation from the hospital authorities on the delay in beginning investigations by the internal complaints committee against a hospital doctor who had been accused of sexual assaults of medical students.

Another old demand is for information from the hospital authorities about the progress of an investigation against a teacher on charges of involvement in examination-related irregularities. The remaining two demands are the immediate formation of a resident doctors’ association and written explanations from the hospital authorities to enhance internal security as per the order of the Supreme Court amid the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month.

