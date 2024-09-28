Children with disabilities face unique challenges, deserve special attention: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Children with disabilities face unique challenges, and deserve special attention, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, said on Saturday.

She called for a collective and comprehensive approach to address the multifaceted challenges faced by children with disabilities.

Annapurna Devi said this while delivering the keynote address at the ninth round of consultation held under the aegis of the Juvenile Justice Committee, Supreme Court of India, in association with Unicef.

"Child protection is not merely a concept; it is our shared duty, especially when it comes to children with disabilities. With nearly one-third of our population comprising children, today's gathering reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to their welfare and safety," Annapurna Devi said.

Devi reaffirmed that the government is dedicated to creating a safe and nurturing environment for every child.

"Children with disabilities, who face unique challenges, deserve special attention. By working together, we can ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can thrive and realise their full potential," the Union Minister said.

This round of consultations focused on addressing the intersectionality of disabilities, with a special emphasis on Children in Conflict with the Law (CiCL) and Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP).

Further, at the event, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, Supreme Court of India, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights of children with disabilities.

Nagarathna emphasised "the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in this crucial task".

Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, speaking at the event, stressed the importance of building an inclusive society.

He said that "every child, irrespective of their abilities, must be empowered to reach their full potential".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.