June 6 going to be a special day in the lives of J&K people: PM Modi

Jammu, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that June 6 (Friday) will be a special day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as projects worth Rs 46,000 crore will be inaugurated which will have a positive impact on the lives of the people in the union territory.

The Prime Minister said on X on Thursday on the eve of his June 6 visit that "tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir".

“Key infrastructure projects worth Rs 46,000 crore are being inaugurated which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives. In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge in a terrain that is challenging.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project ensures all weather connectivity and the Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and create livelihood opportunities," PM Modi said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Chenab railway Bridge and Anji Khad cable stayed railway Bridge on Thursday.

Omar also posted pictures of the Chenab railway Bridge on X as he wrote: “Visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, The Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the PM Modi tomorrow. Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the Honourable PM."

The Prime Minister will visit the Chenab Railway Bridge at around 11 a.m. on Friday.

He will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Katra town on June 6. The Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar will be flagged off physically by the Prime Minister while he will flag off the other Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra through virtual mode.

The Prime Minister will lay foundation and inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,000 crore on Friday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the progress of work going on at Jammu railway station. He told reporters that the train will run from Jammu to Srinagar in September this year.

