Junagadh Forest Department partners with villagers for lion safari services

Junagadh, Aug 22 (IANS) In a move aimed at community engagement and enhancing tourism experiences, the Forest Department in Junagadh has initiated a circular, inviting residents from 17 nearby villages to participate in running open Gypsy car services for jungle safaris, enabling visitors to spot lions in their natural habitat.

The identified villages include Bhojde, Chitrod, Sangodra, Bhalchhel, Haripur, Najapur, Chhatariya, Surajgadh, Chitravad, Hiranvel, Amrapur Gir, Devgam, Jalandhar, Katrasa, Amrapaur Kathi, Gadakiya, Gundiyali, and Malanka.

The Forest Department has laid out plans to facilitate up to five gypsy cars per village for this endeavor. In case of a surge in applications beyond this limit, vehicle selection for forest operations will be determined through a lottery system.

With the continuous rise in the issuance of permits to visitors eager for jungle safaris, there arises an escalated demand for suitable vehicles to accommodate these explorations. In light of this necessity, the Forest Department has turned to the nearby local villages to bolster the availability of Gypsy open cars for these captivating safaris.

