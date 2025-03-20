JU crisis: Police outpost proposal on campus faces uncertainty as faculty backs student opposition

Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) The proposal by Kolkata Police to set up a police outpost on the campus of Jadavpur University (JU) faces fresh uncertainty as a large section of the faculty has joined students in opposing the move.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) on Thursday rejected the proposal, arguing it contradicts the institution's legacy. Echoing student concerns, JUTA claimed that the police outpost aims to maintain constant surveillance on campus.

Political observers believe that with faculty members siding with students, it will be difficult for the university administration to approve the proposal.

Earlier, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), vowed to resist the setting up of an outpost. "We believe the outpost is intended to perpetuate tension rather than resolve it. This is the true motive of the state administration," said SFI West Bengal state secretary Debanjan Dey.

What has created additional pressure on the administrative management of the university on this issue is a loaded statement by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose last week, when he clearly said that he would not remain silent if the police move violated the existing legal framework in the matter.

"It is for the university authorities to decide, but their decision must comply with existing rules. If irregularities occur, I will intervene as Chancellor of the university," he had said.

The proposal for a police outpost was mooted after a clash that broke out within the university campus in the first week of this month when the State Education Minister Bratya Basu's car was allegedly stopped after it entered the campus, and a scuffle followed.

The students were demanding immediate elections for the university's students' council.

The protesting students alleged that while Basu decided to leave the campus in the face of the protests, his vehicle deliberately hit two agitating students, in which they were severely injured and had to be hospitalized.

Amid the protests, the Minister received minor injuries. He was taken to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital and was discharged later.

