Karisma Kapoor captures the essence of a ‘blissful mood’ in new post

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a series of her stunning photos, perfectly capturing her blissful mood.

On Thursday, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos, captioning, “Follow ur bliss #Mood.” In the photos, Karisma can be seen posing against a picturesque backdrop, with the stunning scenery adding to the serene and blissful vibe. The images appear to be taken during her vacation. The actress looked lovely in a white and black floral dress as she struck a pose standing on a ship.

Known for her striking presence on social media, the 50-year-old actress frequently shares gorgeous photos and stunning photoshoots, and keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. Whether it's a glimpse into her personal life or a sneak peek of her professional projects, Karisma keeps her followers engaged with her content.

Earlier, on the occasion of Women’s Day, Karisma dropped her photos wearing a stylish blue outfit. For the caption, she wrote, Let’s fly #HappyWomansDay.”

On the work front, Kapoor is set to star in the highly anticipated series “Brown,” where she will play the lead role of a detective and recovering alcoholic investigating the murder of a young woman from a prominent family. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series also features a stellar cast, including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh, among others.

The series is produced by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, with Amogh Deshpande handling cinematography. “Brown” is reportedly based on Abheek Barua's 2016 book ‘City of Death.’

Speaking about her role, Karisma had earlier shared that her character, Rita Brown, is unique and multifaceted. She explained that in order to truly embody the role, she had to shed all the glamour and glitz, fully transforming herself to fit into the character's shoes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.