JP Nadda's two-day visit to Himachal beneficial, says state BJP chief Bindal

Shimla, March 9 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal on Sunday said the party’s national President J.P Nadda's two-day visit to the state was extremely beneficial.

“While Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji have played a major role in developing All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur, starting from day one. Scans like PET scan, through which diseases like cancer are detected, is the first such machine which was installed in a government institute of Himachal and dedicated to the people,” Bindal said in a statement here. He said the 250-bed Vishram Sadan is being built at a cost of Rs 13.57 crore on the campus of AIIMS that will help the poor and needy, requiring shelter during the treatment of patients.

He said Nadda also laid the foundation stone for a highly sophisticated lab in terms of virology at a cost of approximately Rs 14 crore. “Jagat Prakash Nadda’s contribution in this direction brought a revolution in the field of medicine in Himachal, whether it was the medical colleges of Chamba, Hamirpur or Nahan, all have been provided with a grant of Rs 265 crore each. Crores of rupees have been provided to several maternal and child institutions,” he said.

Bindal said not only this if today Himachal “is emerging on the world map by developing four-lane highways, this is the biggest contribution of the Modi's government. Similarly, whether it is the development of railways, providing tap water to every household or any kind of help for Himachal, the state is constantly getting the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre”.

Bindal said the sad part is that “whenever Nadda visits Himachal, Congress leaders do not desist from their petty politics. They make baseless statements and their statements harm the people of Himachal Pradesh. The person who helped the state in getting Rs 1,786 crore during the natural calamity, the Congress leaders are making baseless statements.”

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Minister Nadda visited AIIMS Bilaspur on March 7 to review the institute’s progress and evaluate the implementation of important healthcare initiatives. The minister visited the facilities of the institute and enquired about the availability of various patient care services and their functioning.

Nadda laid down the foundation stone of Regional VRDL (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory), inaugurated the Nuclear Medicine Facility at AIIMS Bilaspur, and an additional Amrit Pharmacy Unit-III at AIIIMS Bilaspur. The Union minister praised the growth of AIIMS Bilaspur since its foundation was laid by Prime Minister Modi on October 3, 2017.

