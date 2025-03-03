J.P. Nadda visits Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Palam, assures development of local hospital

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda visited the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Palam, Delhi, on Monday accompanied by South Delhi MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, MLA Kuldeep Solanki, and several other BJP leaders and workers.

Nadda inspected the hospital and participated in a tree-planting ceremony, taking a first-hand look at the facility's operations.

Addressing the gathering, MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri emphasised the need for the hospital to be developed further to better serve the people of the region.

"This hospital will be further developed so that the people of the area benefit from it. There are no government-run hospitals here, neither from the central nor the Delhi government, but we are committed to enhancing this facility," Bidhuri said.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare services in the region. "The people of Palam deserve better healthcare, and this hospital, with further development, will meet their needs," he added.

While talking to media persons, Bidhuri explained how the local community had been longing for better healthcare services. He remarked, "70 years ago, a 50-bed hospital was established by the Indian government in Palam. However, it was shut down for reasons that remain unclear. The people of Palam, including me, Kuldeep Solanki, and other senior residents of the area, have long requested for a new, better hospital."

Bidhuri further stated that he, along with local leaders like MLA Kuldeep Solanki and Councillor Seema Pandit, had formally requested Minister Nadda to ensure the establishment of a new hospital on a 3.5-acre plot in the area. "We have appealed to Mr Nadda to help us build a comprehensive hospital, which will significantly improve healthcare access for the people of Palam," he added.

Minister Nadda reassured the community that he would work to find a solution and committed to holding a meeting to discuss plans for constructing a new hospital.

