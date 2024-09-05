JP Nadda to visit Bihar on Aug 6

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) BJP President and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda will begin a two-day tour of Bihar starting August 6.

He will hold meetings with the BJP leaders and party workers in Patna in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Nadda is expected to arrive at Patna Airport via a Vistara Airlines flight at 9:30 AM, where senior BJP leaders and workers have been instructed to welcome him.

Following his arrival, he will head to the government guest house before meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence - 1 Anne Marg.

Later in the day, as part of his official engagements, Nadda will visit the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to inaugurate a new facility. His visit underscores the BJP's efforts to strengthen its strategy in Bihar ahead of the elections.

His two-day tour will include several key events focused on healthcare infrastructure and party strategy.

Nadda will travel to Bhagalpur to inaugurate a hostel at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. He will then proceed to Gaya for the inauguration of another hostel and a multispecialty hospital.

Returning to Patna in the evening, Nadda will hold a crucial meeting with BJP leaders and workers, where the focus will be on countering the upcoming Yatra of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, set to begin on September 10. This meeting is expected to shape the BJP's strategy as it prepares for the 2025 Assembly elections.

After staying overnight in Patna, Nadda will head to Darbhanga the next day to inspect the proposed site for the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga, a highly anticipated project approved by the Narendra Modi government.

The new AIIMS in Darbhanga will be a major boost to healthcare in North Bihar, complementing the existing AIIMS in Patna. Nadda will also attend a program in Darbhanga before concluding his tour and returning to New Delhi on Saturday evening.

