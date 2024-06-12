Joshimath is now 'Jyotirmath', Uttarakhand government renames teshil in Chamoli

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Joshimath tehsil in Chamoli district will now be known by a new name 'Jyotirmath', the Uttarakhand chief minister office announced on Wednesday.

Jyotirmath is the ancient name of Joshimath and the state government's proposal to effect a name change for the tehsil was approved by the Centre on Wednesday.

The move is being hailed by the local residents of Joshimath as they believe that the restoration of tehsil after its original name will not just showcase its ancient roots but will also honour its rich cultural and historical heritage.

Notably, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami publicly announced his government's decision to rename the tehsil and restore its ancient glory at an event in Chamoli district last year.

The locals had been demanding the name change for a long time. Taking into consideration the sentiments of people, Dhami government moved a proposal to the Centre to rename the tehsil.

This was approved by the Centre on Wednesday.

Locals believe that Adi Guru Shankaracharya visited this place in 8th century. He is understood to have practiced penance under Amar Kalpa tree and attained divine knowledge and light here.

The place was then known as Jyotirmath but as time passed by, it became popular by another name, Joshimath.

