Joshi demands removal of Waqf Minister Zameer over land row

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, has urged the Karnataka government to remove Minister for Waqf and Housing, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, from the government and the Congress in the wake of the Waqf land row.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Wednesday, Joshi accused Zameer of being involved in the encroachment of land.

The minister also accused Zameer of attempting to Islamise the state and the country, stating that he was spreading communal hatred.

“The Congress should take immediate action against Zameer, who is engaging in fanaticism,” Joshi claimed.

Joshi alleged that due to the Congress’ "pseudo-secularism," no additional land had been allocated for temples.

This has become the Congress Party's policy aimed at appeasement of Muslims and has hindered the expansion of even a single inch of land for temples under the Muzrai Department, while Waqf lands continue to increase, Joshi professed.

Joshi further stated that the control over temples with substantial income lies with the state government through the Muzrai Department, and despite this, temple properties have not expanded.

He questioned how Waqf properties were allowed to increase while temple properties remain stagnant.

Joshi remarked that the country’s temples have existed for thousands of years and noted that when Hinduism and other Indian religions emerged, Islam did not even exist in the country.

Joshi also expressed deep concern over the Waqf Board’s claim that they are not under the control of the government or even the Supreme Court.

Supporting the farmers’ protest against the alleged encroachment of lands by the Waqf Board, Joshi had announced that he would join the ongoing protest in Karnataka’s Vijayapura city on Wednesday.

Farmers are on a sit-in protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Vijayapura, condemning the alleged registration of thousands of acres of their farmland under the Waqf Board's name.

Joshi has accused Khan of conspiring to intimidate the farmers and seize their lands under the guise of Waqf property.

He alleged that these leaders were working together to deprive farmers of their rightful land. He claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stooped to this level for Muslim appeasement and vote-bank politics.

