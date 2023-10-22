John Legend recounts 10-yr anniv celebration with wife Chrissy Teigen; calls it 'magical time'

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Grammy Award winner John Legend is happily in love as he recalled the celebrations which marked 10 years of marriage with his partner Chrissy Teigen.

Talking to People magazine, the ‘All of Me’ singer discussed his marriage and the celebrations which took place last month to commemorate over a decade of healthy and loving marriage.

Elaborating on this, he said: "We had a beautiful celebration. We wrote speeches for each other where we reflected on our love, our 10 years of being married and the family we've grown. It was really a beautiful celebration."

Johnwent on to note that he was lost in nostalgia as he was "going through the photos” as he recounted the early days of their marriage. After reminiscing, he looked at the recent photos of the celebration and said: "It really was a magical time."

The 44-year old added: "I think the biggest difference between our wedding and our anniversary celebration was the fact that we have four kids now, so being able to celebrate it with them there was pretty amazing.”

The couple’s kids include: Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months.

Watching them be with him and his wife to celebrate their marriage, the singer said: "We (both John Legend and Chriss Teigen) got pretty emotional just seeing them there."

John and Chriss , who tied the knot on September 14, 2013, kicked off their 10-year anniversary celebrations last month with a brunch at Villa Pizzo, the site of their first wedding ceremony.

Chriss recalled her anniversary and said: “It was really something special. It was just way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good."

She said: "And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was sosweet and amazing.”

