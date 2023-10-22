Men's ODI WC: New Zealand's professionalism and consistency key to their success, says Virat Kohli

Dharamshala, Oct 22 (IANS) Indian batter Virat Kohli commended New Zealand as a structured side and said their steadfast consistency and professionalism play a pivotal role in their success as the two teams prepare for their imminent encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

New Zealand remains undefeated in the tournament so far, encountering formidable adversaries such as England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, India has also commenced the tournament without any blemishes, but their unbeaten run will be challenged in Sunday's match against the BlackCaps.

Expressing his views on facing New Zealand while speaking to the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Kohli praised the Kiwis' professionalism and structured way of playing cricket.

"They are a very professional side and they are also a very structured side. They have a very structured way of playing their cricket but within that structured way they are very consistent and that's been the reason for their success consistently. They are a very consistent side and credit to the way they have played their cricket," Kohli said.

"Any team that plays against them obviously has to find ways of breaking that rhythm and playing to the best of their abilities, which will eventually decide whether you're going to cope up with their consistency or not because they are not a team that makes many mistakes and that's been their strength and at the international level if you don't make many mistakes, then you have a great chance of winning the game more often than not. So, that's as I said full credit to the way they have structured their cricket," he added.

In their ODI World Cup history, these two teams have clashed on eight occasions, with New Zealand emerging triumphant on five occasions.

The Blackcaps' recent performances in this showpiece event have bolstered their confidence, with finals appearances in 2015 and 2019 edition, along with a victory over India in the 2021 World Test Championship final.

"The way they have come up in world cricket in the last 6-7 years, 2015 finalists, 2019 finalists and they have beat us in the ICC Test Championship final as well, so yeah big credit goes to them," said Kohli.

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here, in a highly anticipated clash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.