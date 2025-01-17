John Abraham-starrer thriller ‘The Diplomat’ to release March 7

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Action star John Abraham-starrer “The Diplomat”, which is inspired by real events, is all set to release on March 7.

“The Diplomat” is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping tale of power, patriotism. Stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking government official, John will be seen taking the audiences on an edge-of-the-seat journey filled with intense drama and high-octane moments.

Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, ‘The Diplomat’ is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

The actor was last seen on screen in “Vedaa”, an action drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora. The film, inspired by true events, stars John Abraham and Sharvari as the title character, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur and Urvashi Dubey.

It followed the story of a young woman, who embarks on a journey of resistance, challenging a repressive system while confronting an antagonist determined to uphold it.

Apart from “The Diplomat”, the actor will also be seen in “Tehran”, directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. She will be seen starring opposite actress Manushi Chhillar in the geo-political film.

Earlier this month, actor Rohit Roy revealed magic dieting advice he received from John.

In an old video, Rohit can be seen talking to Cyrus Broacha on the latter’s podcast. He said, “I'll tell you a story about John. We were shooting for ‘Mumbai Saga’. Another actor, Shaad Randhawa, he's the owner of Bayroute, an upmarket Mumbai restaurant. Outstanding food, and we were shooting in South Mumbai. So he'd say, ‘come, let’s call food from Bayroute’. So now Shaad would call a spread. Obviously, if John Abraham has called for Lunch, full kebabs and all, excellent food”.

He further mentioned, “However, John would not touch a single thing and he would make us eat the whole thing. And, he is a vegetarian. So the first day I realised, he wasn’t eating. Second day, again the same thing. Then we realised he's calling for the food, feeding us, not eating anything. Then he said, ‘Don't worry, you've eaten all this food, don't feel guilty. Tomorrow, don't eat carbs’. And that was the serious advice”.

“So the day you binge, like if today you have indulged in food, tomorrow just avoid carbs for the whole day”, he added.

