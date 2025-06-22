Joe Jonas talk about upcoming Jonas Brothers' tour marking group’s 20th anniversary

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas is sharing the details of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour. The singer-songwriter has shared that the tour will deliver something completely "different" for fans than the band's past tours.

Joe and siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to kick off the ‘Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour’ on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "I think what fans can expect is that we are going to do what we can to give them the best show they can possibly enjoy every night. Really have a fun time on the road, enjoy the fact that we get to do this after all these years and just try to bring something different”.

The tour celebrates the group's 20th anniversary, and will run until November. The tour will also be in support of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, out on August 8.

"We did a big tour last year or two years ago, it bled into the last year, but I think what we’ve really realized is that we wanted to bring a show for the audience that they felt like was something different from what they’ve experienced before”, he continued, noting that the plan was to give fans a chance to offer input. "We’re going to build a show with our audience, so we’re rehearsing pretty much onstage and playing some of these older songs that we haven’t played in so many years and see how they respond and what they want to hear”.

As per ‘People’, as the setlist is still taking shape, Joe, who serves as an ambassador for Scotch & Soda and has a collaboration collection with the fashion brand, said he and his brothers are also still ironing out their onstage wardrobes for a tour that will get underway in the heat of summer.

