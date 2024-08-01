Joe Biden expresses 'deepest condolences' over Wayanad landslides

Washington, August 1 (IANS) US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district.

“Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India,” the US President said in a statement.

“Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," he added.

Back-to-back landslides devastated Wayanad late on Tuesday night, leaving at least 281 dead and over 200 missing with scores of habitations wiped out.

The massive rescue operation, involving personnel from all three armed forces, police, disaster relief agencies, and fire services besides locals and volunteers, is currently on at the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday the army has informed him that there is no chance of any more survivors in the worst-affected areas.

A bailey bridge at Churalmala is now ready and will enable big earth-moving equipment to reach the places which have been cut off.

"Now the need of the hour is for a proper rehabilitation programme and we have already started working on it. We do have good experience of handling rehabilitation and hence it will be done," the Chief Minister said.

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in 82 relief camps.

