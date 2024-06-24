Jodhpur violence: Rajasthan Police probing ‘conspiracy’ from beyond borders

Jaipur, June 24 (IANS) After the recent violence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Police are exploring the possibility of a conspiracy hatched to spoil the communal harmony in the area from across the borders.

Violence broke out between two communities in Jodhpur’s Sursagar late on Friday night after which Section 144 of the CrPC has been clamped in five locations.

Eyebrows were raised when many posts were shared, reportedly from social media handles based in Pakistan, giving misleading information about tension between two communities.

Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said on Monday that the accounts with Pakistan connections are being checked.

One account by the name of 'Pakistan First' termed the riots as 'war' while sharing visuals from videos of the clashes.

Another account by the name of 'Shahbaz Haider' posted in Urdu that the police were pelting stones and firing tear gas shells on a particular community and inciting communal violence.

Commenting on the posts, DCP Yadav said, “We are keeping an eye on the miscreants from the area. Those trying to incite riots are being caught. We will also get the social media posts in this regard checked.”

Violence broke out in Sursagar on Friday night over a gate in the Idgah area. Shops and vehicles were set on fire following the clashes. A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

Two local police officers also sustained injuries after they were caught in stone pelting.

