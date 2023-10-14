Joan Collins was once kissed so hard she ended up bleeding

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Joan Collins reveals that she was working on a scene in 'Dynasty', which required her to lock lips with co-actor Michael Nader and she explained that he kissed her so hard that she ended up bleeding although he thought it was just lipstick at first.

Speaking live on stage during her 'Behind The Shoulder Pads' tour, the 90-year-old star told the audience: "He took his kissing very seriously. And he kissed me so hard one day he bit my lip. I said, 'It’s blood!’ and he said, ‘It’s just lipstick,’ but I had blood running down my chin!"

The 'All My Children' star died in 2021 aged 76 after being diagnosed with cancer and at the time, Joan recalled that whilst their romance on-screen may have "sizzled", in real life they were just really good friends, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told DailyMail.com: "I really liked Michael. He was amusing and we had an easy off-set relationship. He was married and I was married but that didn’t stop some of the cast and crew teasing us that our relationship was more than friendship."

"But while it was purely platonic, on set it sizzled! I loved our scenes in the bath together where I would be covered in soap suds to hide the bare necessities."

Meanwhile, Collinsrecently explained that late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe had told her to be aware of predatory studio bosses in the film industry.

