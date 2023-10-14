College student kidnapped, gang-raped in K’taka

Ballary (Karnataka), Oct 14 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a college student was kidnapped and gang-raped in this Karnataka district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim - a B.Com student, has filed a complaint with Ballary Woman’s Police Station against four persons based on which the police have launched a hunt for the accused.

One of the accused, claiming to be her brother, called the woman out of the class while she was taking an exam.

They then forced her into an auto and took her to a hotel room in Sanapura in Koppal district. There, they forced her to drink beer laced with a drug. As the woman lost consciousness, the accused gang-raped her.

On regaining consciousness, the survivor had lodged a complaint against Naveen, Saqeeb, Tanu and another person.

All accused are residents of Kaul Bazar in Ballary.

Further investigation is on.

Further details are awaited.

