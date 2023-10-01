JNU campus walls defaced with anti-Modi slogans

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Controversy has erupted once again at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as objectionable slogans, like 'saffron will burn', 'Modi’s grave will be dug', were found written on many walls of the university.

However, the university administration does not yet have any information about the people who wrote the slogans. The administration says that it is currently being investigated that who wrote these slogans and what is the whole plan behind this.

University students said that the matter first came to light on Sunday morning when some students saw controversial slogans written on the walls of JNU's School of Languages. The objectionable slogans like 'Saffron will burn', 'Modi’s grave will be dug ' were written on the walls of the university. On looking carefully, it looks like the names written in the controversial sentence, in blue ink, have later been covered with red ink.

University students have shared pictures of objectionable slogans written on the JNU campus walls. In these pictures, it can be seen that objectionable slogans like 'Free Kashmir' and 'IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir)' are written on the wall in JNU's School of Language campus. At some other places, these slogans have also been written on the floor with blue paint.

All these pictures with hate slogans are being said to be from School of Language of JNU.

It is noteworthy that controversial slogans have been seen on the walls of JNU earlier as well. Last year, caste-based slogans were written on the walls here. The name plates of some professors were blackened. As Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the best universities of the country, a lot of conflict of political ideologies is seen here.

University student Amit says “Till now conflicts, debates and discussions on political ideologies were seen. But this type of abusive language and sloganeering against the country shows mental frustration.”

In February this year, the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was damaged inside the university. Then there was violence between two groups of students. Before that, there was a lot of uproar in JNU regarding the screening of BBC documentary in January 2023.

