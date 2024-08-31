J&K: Teenager dead, 20 injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 31 (IANS) A teenager was killed and 14 others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said that nine passengers were injured when the minibus they were travelling in met with an accident near Kunjwani in Jammu.

All the injured were shifted to hospital where one of them, Surbhi Kumari,18, daughter of Ashwani Kumar of Jallo chak Gangyal, succumbed to her injuries.

“The other injured people have been admitted to hospital. A case has been registered and investigations taken up," Police said.

In another accident, a truck rolled down the road near Dawain, Dharamsal in Rajouri leading to injuries to six persons.

“The truck was going to Siot from Kalakote Rajouri district and those injured have been hospitalised,” police said.

Hilly districts of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar are notorious for fatal road accidents caused due to bad road conditions, over-speeding rash driving and lack of supervision by the traffic department on overloading etc.

