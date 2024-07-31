J&K: Srinagar city gets ‘World Craft City’ certificate

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday addressed the Certificate Award Ceremony marking the recognition of Srinagar as a ‘World Craft City’ by the World Crafts Council (WCC).

Srinagar is the 4th city in India to receive the prestigious title of ‘World Craft City’. The Certificate Award Ceremony was attended by World Crafts Council President Sa’ad Hani Al-Qaddumi and other prominent personalities of the Council.

L-G congratulated the people, artisans, craftspeople and all stakeholder departments on the momentous occasion.

“Truly delighted to see Srinagar being awarded the certificate of 'World Craft City' by World Crafts Council (WCC). It’s a great honour for the ancient city known for its priceless cultural and artistic heritage. It will go a long way to preserve and promote J&K's crafts and craftsmanship,” he said.

He appreciated the World Crafts Council for its endeavours to inspire and promote the artistic traditions of the cities across the world.

“J&K is proud to have an inclusive cultural ecosystem, which always inspired the weavers and craftspeople. I believe in honouring the Srinagar city, the World Crafts Council has also honoured the 5000-year rich Indian civilisation which kept alive creative traditions and always promoted gifted artisans for their ingenuity and craftsmanship,” he observed.

He said that he wanted to see Jammu and Srinagar becoming the best art cities of India and also highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration to preserve and promote the unique cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the artisans and craftspeople of J&K.

“Jammu Kashmir is known as a Crown Jewel of India not only because of its geographical position but also because of its quest for spiritual wisdom and its ageless Indian cultural assets, which can be witnessed in the infinite variety of creative products,” he said.

He said that the administration is giving greater attention to the training of a young generation of craftspeople so they can be part of this traditional occupation.

“I am sure the recognition of Srinagar now as ‘World Craft City’ will not only provide a new identity to Srinagar in the global market but craftsmanship will re-establish its position as a prestigious occupation,” the L-G said.

Sa’ad Hani Al-Qaddumi, President of World Crafts Council International, congratulated the J&K administration on the recognition of Srinagar as a ‘World Craft City’.

“Srinagar has joined the well-deserved ranks amongst the craft cities across the world,” he said.

On the occasion, the L-G also released a publication depicting the 60-year journey of the World Crafts Council.

