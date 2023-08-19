J&K SIU conducts raid at Awantipora

Srinagar, Aug 19, (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the Jammu and Kashmir Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted a raid in Awantipora, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the raid was carried out at the private residence of accused Sheikh Sayurl Nisar, a resident of Wopalwan, Awantipora, and proper SOPs were followed.

"During the search, relevant information was gathered besides, bank passbooks, Islamic books of Jihad and other incriminating materials were recovered by the SIU Awantipora," the police said.

"Searches were conducted to collect more evidences of his involvement in other terror crimes."

