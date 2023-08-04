J&K set to achieve ODF+ status by August 15: J&K CS

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday asked the officials of Rural Development Department (RDD) to work in coordination with each other to realize the set targets of providing ‘Housing to All' and prevalence of ‘Zero Poverty' in J&K by the year 2024.

Chief Secretary said that the accomplishment of goals like developing rural infrastructure and ensuring the sanitation of rural areas are the thrust areas of the Department.

He said that as discussed time and again the officers of the Department especially those manning the local offices should work towards making these areas livable offering best of the facilities to the rural population.

Chief Secretary said that the UT is going to cover about 1.9 lakh houses under PMAY this year which are enough to saturate the housing needs of all the houseless persons here.

He said that the UT has made tremendous progress on many parameters during last few years including creation of AmritSarovars, door to door collection of waste, construction of houses under PMAY etc.

He said that J&K has made tremendous progress in sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen and hopefully each of its village is going to achieve the status of ODF+ by the upcoming Independence Day.

He also emphasized on enhancing the capacity of employees so that they are able to reorient their thinking to meet the targets on time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.