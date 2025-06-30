J&K security forces conduct joint mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2025

Jammu, June 30 (IANS) Security forces on Monday carried out an extensive joint mock drill along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, as part of final preparations ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025.

The exercise was aimed at ensuring the safety and preparedness of the security forces and civil administration ahead of the pilgrimage, which is set to begin on June 3.

Buses were sent under full security cover during the drill to test the readiness and coordination of various security units.

The exercise simulated emergency scenarios such as landslides and other natural disasters, with a focus on prompt response, evacuation, and medical aid for stranded pilgrims.

The simulation involved rescuing trapped vehicles, providing immediate first aid to the injured, and coordinating swift relief through integrated efforts by disaster response and security teams.

According to officials, the first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on June 2. The Yatra will commence the next day via both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the entire dry run process was being monitored closely.

"The Divisional Commissioner, IG, and all senior officers are monitoring the entire dry run process of the drill. At the same time, all preparations have been completed here. Tokens will be distributed at Saraswati Dham. We urge the people to come in large numbers. We will provide them with all the necessary things, and no one will face any issues. We have full preparations for everything," he said while addressing reporters.

Ticket counters have already been set up at Saraswati Dham, according to Jammu South SDM Manu Hansa.

"Today, 1,000 tickets each will be made available for both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes. Keeping the weather in mind, waterproof waiting rooms have also been arranged for the passengers. Children below 13 years of age and senior citizens above 70 years of age will not be allowed to participate in this Yatra," he told IANS.

On Sunday, a similar mock landslide drill was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF, J&K Police, and the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) in Samroli and Toldi Nallah -- key stretches along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

These areas are critical transit points for pilgrims making their way to the holy shrine.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has heightened surveillance along the Yatra routes, deploying K-9 dog squads alongside patrolling teams and reinforcing highway security, particularly in sensitive areas like the Udhampur sector.

