J&K: Police register FIRs against Samba house owners failing to provide details of tenants

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) Police in J&K’s Samba district said on Monday that 12 FIRs have been registered in the district against house/land owners for not providing details of tenants to the police for verification of antecedents.

An official said that the Samba Police has registered 12 FIRs against house/land owners for not providing details of tenants to the police in a drive launched for the verification of tenants/outsiders across district Samba.

“The verification process was initiated by the Samba Police for the outsiders staying as tenants and domestic helpers. During the drive, four cases were registered at Police Station Samba, three cases each were registered at Police Bari Brahmana & Police Station Ramgarh and one case each registered at Police Station Vijaypur & Police Station Ghagwal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” an official said.

He added that twelve FIRs registered under section 223 BNS include FIR Nos. 48/2025, 49/2025, 50/2025 & 51/2025 of PS Samba, FIR Nos. 24/2025, 25/2025 & 26/2025 of PS Bari Brahmana, FIR Nos. 09/2025, 10/2025 & 11/2025 of PS Ramgarh, FIR No. 19/2025 of PS Vijaypur and FIR No. 27/2025 of PS Ghagwal.

District Magistrate Samba has ordered the police verification of the tenants and despite orders, the booked persons failed to get the Police verification of their tenant conducted.

“SSP Samba has urged the citizens of the district to come forward and provide the complete details of their tenants/domestic helpers to their nearest Police Station and get the Police verification done timely,” the official added.

He said that the process of verification of antecedents of tenants became necessary after reports of unauthorised tenants with dubious/suspicious background came to the knowledge of the police in the district.

He added that Samba being a border district with the international border (IB) stretching from the beginning to the end of the district’s limits, the presence of suspicious tenants is being to be a security threat that needs to be tackled.

