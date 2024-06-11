J&K Police foil man's suicide bid in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) Prompt and timely intervention by J&K Police on Tuesday foiled the suicide attempt by a man in Srinagar city, said officials on Tuesday.

Police said that a man belonging to the Ganderbal district attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Jhelum River in the city.

“Prompt and timely intervention by police personnel of Shaheedgunj police station foiled the man’s suicide attempt. He jumped into the Jhelum River from Badshah Bridge in Srinagar. Police personnel from Shaheedgunj police station rescued the man from the river," said the officials.

“He has been shifted to the SMHS hospital in the city where doctors said his condition is critical,” police said.

Reports said that the man is working in a local police department.

More details were awaited.

