J&K Police conduct searches at residences of two jailed secessionists

Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) The J&K Police on Thursday carried out searches at the houses of two jailed secessionists after obtaining orders from the designated court.

The two secessionists, Bashir Ahmed Bhat and Mohd Ashraf Lay, belong to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a banned separatist outfit.

A police statement said, “In its relentless efforts to dismantle the remnants of secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police on Thursday conducted searches as part of the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)."

The searches were carried out in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) pertaining to the banned organisations after obtaining a search warrant from the designated NIA Court Srinagar.

"The search related to investigation of case 'FIR number 01/2024' which has been registered under sections 10, 13 UAP Act of Police Station Rajbagh was carried out alongwith Executive Magistrate 1st Class in the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members namely Bashir Ahmed Bhat alias Peer Saifullah, son of Ali Mohd Bhat, resident of Zadoora Pulwama, now residence in Rawalpora Srinagar. The accused is presently in Tihar jail, and Mohd Ashraf Laya, son of Gh Rasool Laya, a resident of Jamia Qadeem Baramulla house, Old Barzulla, Srinagar," the police said.

During the search, police found incriminating materials, including books, letterheads, pamphlets, and letters related to the investigation of the case from the house of Bashir Ahmed Bhat, and they have accordingly been seized in the presence of the Magistrate and independent witness as per proper legal procedures.

"The investigation of the case is going on. J&K Police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law," the statement said.

Police and security forces have been carrying out operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism in the union territory.

Security forces also carry out operations against drug smugglers and drug peddlers, as the intelligence agencies say the money generated from such unlawful activities is used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

