J&K Police books student for posting sensitive content on social media (Lead)

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) J&K Police on Thursday registered an FIR against the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar student for posting sensitive content aimed at hurting religious sentiments.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar,” the police said.

The police said that upon receipt of communication from GMC Srinagar Administration, a criminal case, FIR No. 13/24 u/s 153,153A, 295A, 505 (2)(b) IPC has been registered in Karan Nagar police station on 6th June 2024.

Police have appealed public to desist from spreading rumours or false information,

“People should not fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” police said.

Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Srinagar, has demanded strict action against the student for trying to stoke communal trouble by hurting religious feelings.

“These repeated offences cannot be tolerated in any civilised society. We give due respect to the religious figures of other religions and we expect the people of other religions to be equally civilised,” the newly elected MP wrote on X.

He said that the Srinagar administration should take immediate action and book this offender immediately under the law.

“A mere suspension of the student is not enough,” Ruhullah said.

