J&K Police arrests three drug peddlers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) J&K Police on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers in Srinagar and recovered contraband substances from the accused.

An official said that continuing its war against drug dealings, police in Srinagar have arrested three drug peddlers in separate incidents and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

“A police party of police station Shaheed Gunj at a checkpoint established at Habakadal Chowk, intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot, but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party,” he said.

The accused has been identified as Sameer Majeed Khan son of Late Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Dadi Kadal Tankipora Srinagar.

“During the search, 15 grams of Heroin was recovered from his possession,” the police official said.

He said that in a similar action, a police party of police station Chanapora at a checkpoint established at Doodh Ganga Bund Chanapora, arrested a drug peddler identified as Jan Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Azad Basti Natipora.

“During search, five grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession,” he said.

He added that during patrolling at Kursoo Aramwari Bund Road, another police party of police station Rajbagh apprehended a person identified as Mohsin Abass Lone son of Mohd Abass Lone resident of Wazir Bagh alongwith eight grams of Brown Sugar.

He said that cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the public that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112,” the official added.

He said that people are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society.

“We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” the official added. .

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.