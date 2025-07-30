J&K: People of Kishtwar receive pucca houses under PMAY, beneficiary thanks govt

Kishtwar, July 30 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) continues to transform lives across India by providing pucca houses to economically weaker sections, especially in remote and underserved areas. One such beneficiary, Pawan Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning a solid and safe home.

Speaking to IANS, Pawan Kumar said: “I am from Nagseni. We used to live in a kutcha house. Ever since PM Modi launched this scheme, we have hoped for a better future. Today, we have a proper house, and we live in it comfortably. You can see all the fittings and lighting. I thank PM Modi sincerely for giving us this house in my mother's name. Earlier, we used to live in a snowy area, and water would leak into our home. Now, thanks to this pucca house, we are safe and warm. Once again, I express deep gratitude to PM Modi."

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), launched on November 20, 2016, was envisioned to provide housing for all by ensuring pucca homes for the poorest in rural areas. Beneficiaries are identified through a three-tier validation system, including the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011, the Awaas+ (2018) survey, and Gram Sabha approvals, with final selection based on geo-tagging and evidence-based monitoring. The integration of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has ensured transparency and timely fund disbursement.

On August 9, 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved financial assistance for the construction of 2 crore additional houses. The current assistance includes Rs 1.20 lakh per unit in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly regions, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the northeastern states.

One of the key highlights of the scheme is its focus on women’s empowerment—74 per cent of sanctioned houses are either solely or jointly owned by women. The government now aspires to achieve 100 per cent female ownership under PMAY-G. Furthermore, nearly 3 lakh rural masons have been trained in disaster-resilient construction techniques, ensuring both employment generation and quality housing.

In urban areas, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) was launched on June 25, 2015, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to address housing shortages among Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower Income Groups (LIG), Middle Income Groups (MIG), and slum dwellers. The mission aimed to ensure housing for all urban households by 2022, coinciding with India’s 75th year of Independence.

Taking this vision forward, in 2024, the Union Cabinet approved PMAY-U 2.0, with a goal to construct 1 crore houses for the urban poor and middle-class families over the next five years. The scheme carries an estimated investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, including a government subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh crore, making it one of the most ambitious urban housing missions in the world.

