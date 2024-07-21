J&K Lt Governor chairs high-level security review meeting

Jammu, July 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting which was attended by Army chief, Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Various heads of security and law enforcement agencies also attended the meeting, which focused especially on the security situation in Jammu division.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, DG-BSF, DG-CRPF, DGP-J&K, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials of the Army, CAPFs and J&K Police attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor asked the Army, CAPFs and the Jammu Kashmir Police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division.

"We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorist operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them," Sinha told the meeting.

He also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

