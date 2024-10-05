J&K: Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava assumes Command of Chinar Corps

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai handed over the reins of Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps to Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava after being at the helm for the last 16 months, the army said on Saturday.

The period witnessed a strong security architecture facilitating peace and stability in the region.

It saw the conduct of two incident-free Amarnath Yatras, the Parliamentary elections in May 2024 and the Assembly elections after a period of 10 years, from September to October 2024.

The Corps achieved numerous successes in counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control and in counter-terrorism operations in the valley, thereby dealing a significant and crippling blow to the terror network.

"Today, the region stands at the doors of a new dawn. Various programmes to reach out to the Kashmiri people were notable during this time and the outgoing Corps Commander will be remembered for his humane and friendly approach. He now moves to Army Headquarters where he will assume the appointment as the Director General of Military Operations," the statement said.

Lieutenant General Ghai extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir and wished them the very best for a bright and promising future.

Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, assumed command of the strategic Kashmir-based Chinar Corps.

On assumption of command, he paid obeisance at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, honouring the sacrifices of the bravehearts for the nation.

A battle-hardened soldier, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, during his 34 years of illustrious military career, has held numerous prestigious command and staff posts. The General Officer Commanding possesses extensive operational experience in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations having served in both Jammu & Kashmir as well as the Northeast. He has commanded the Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) in South Kashmir.

"On assuming command, Lieutenant General Srivastava extended warm greetings to the people of Kashmir, reaffirming his commitment to work closely with the Civil Administration and the community, to build a peaceful and prosperous future. He urged members of the society to join hands with the security agencies in overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism," the statement added

As the mantle of leadership passes on, the Chinar Corps remains a symbol of unity, resilience and hope, dedicated to securing the region, ushering peace alongside nurturing its cultural heritage and future aspirations.

