J&K LG directs immediate financial aid for Gagangir terror attack victims

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary (Home Department, J&K) to immediately provide financial assistance to the families of civilian victims of the Gagangir terrorist attack.

He has also asked the APCO Infratech company to release the compensation without any delay, as per an official statement.

The officials of APCO Infratech briefed the Lieutenant Governor on assistance being provided to the kin/family members.

Under SRE, Rs 6 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each martyred civilian and Rs 15 lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to all the injured.

Additionally, APCO Infratech will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and 5 years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance. All PRW labour and third-party employees are covered under workman compensation policy and accordingly financial assistance to be provided, the statement said.

Lieutenant Governor said the Government and APCO Infratech company will ensure every possible financial assistance to the next of kin and other necessary support as required.

"Though it is an irreparable loss and cannot be compensated monetarily, we are taking concrete measures for the families of the martyr civilians so that they live a life of dignity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

LG Sinha also visited SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in the Gagangir terror attack.

Team of senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured and medical procedures being followed.

In a post on microblogging site X, the Lt Governor wrote, “Visited the Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of construction workers, who were injured in Gagangir terror attack. I pray for their speedy recovery. Directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families.

“The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J&K Police, and security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come,” he added.

