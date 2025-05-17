J&K L-G visits Pakistan shelling-hit area in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday visited the areas affected by Pakistan shelling close to the line of control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

Office of the Lt Governor said on X, "Visited the border area in Tangdhar Sector and assessed the damage due to unprovoked heavy shelling by Pakistan. Administration has made the assessment & immediate assistance has been provided. A few people are left to be rehabilitated."

"But I feel this help is not enough. I've asked Div Com & senior officers to prepare a comprehensive plan so we can request GoI for proper rehabilitation," the office of the Lt Governor said.

Manoj Sinha said that based on the comprehensive plan, the Jammu and Kashmir government will request the Centre and rehabilitate the remaining people.

During his visit to Tangdhar, the Lt Governor interacted with the members of the affected families to get the first-hand account of their suffering.

Extensive damage to private and public property occurred in Pakistani mortar shelling on civilian facilities along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

In addition to displacing hundreds of locals, over 200 houses and shops were destroyed in Pakistani shelling.

Abandoning their homes, cattle and agricultural fields, border residents ran for life immediately after shells started raining on their homes from across the border.

India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire understanding on May 10 as the DGMOs of the two countries spoke to each other on the hotline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that both the Indus Water Treaty and trade with Pakistan would continue to be in abeyance.

PM Modi also said that the only talks possible with Pakistan can be on terror and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the ceasefire understanding will be respected by India only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terror activity against India from its land.

