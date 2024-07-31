J&K: L-G directs officials to ensure system is accountable to people's needs

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that the administrative system is accountable to the common people's needs.

“Expedite the pending resolution of grievances on a fast track basis and ensure that the system is accountable and responsive to people's needs,” the L-G told the officials during an interaction while addressing the LG’s Mulaqaat programme.

J&K administration has taken several measures to improve the grievance redressal mechanism.

Recently, the administration launched the J&K SAMADHAN Portal & App to provide an easy way to lodge a grievance and its efficient and speedy redressal.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has witnessed a massive development including the implementation of many central schemes for the overall betterment of the common people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.