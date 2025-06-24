J&K L-G chairs 75th meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Jammu, June 24 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired the 75th meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), where several decisions were taken for additional facilities at the deity’s shrine.

The Board took several important decisions regarding various ongoing and new projects including the construction of the Exit Track and remodelling of the Manokamna area at Bhawan, development of a helipad in Katra, New Vaishnavi Bhawan, cottages near the Sports Stadium in Katra, widening of the yatra track from Sanjichhat to Bhawan, operationalisation of the Board's Medical College at Kakryal and other initiatives to enhance facilities and services for pilgrims.

The meeting reviewed the status of the new helipad project at Village Hutt, a collaborative effort with Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, being executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Noting delays and revisions, the Board expressed serious concern and directed BRO to complete the project by October 2025.

The Board also reviewed the progress on renewable solar energy initiatives in the Shrine area and directed the CEO of SMVDSB to present a comprehensive plan for key installations, in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint.

The Board approved a comprehensive sewerage network covering 100 per cent of establishments within the Shrine area to enhance sanitation infrastructure. The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the Yatri Feedback System and directed its expansion to cover all services with monthly monitoring and active encouragement of pilgrim participation, to ensure continuous improvement in service delivery.

The Board also directed the CEO of SMVDSB to explore the possibility of engaging volunteer services to assist pilgrims by addressing their queries and providing guidance along the Yatra route, enhancing their overall experience and support during the pilgrimage.

The Board appreciated the enhancement of security measures in the Shrine area with the inauguration of an Integrated Command and Control Centre at SGC, Katra and seven Sub-Control Centres by the Lieutenant Governor, besides, facilitating security agencies with advanced security equipments to ensure robust security and real-time crowd management for prioritising devotees’ safety and security.

The Board approved the dedication of five temples constructed in Reasi District to the public in July 2025 and accorded the approval of construction of five new temples with a focus on maintaining uniform architectural design across all locations to reflect the Shrine Board's heritage and aesthetic standards.

The Board reviewed and approved financial assistance for institutions under the SMVD Charitable Society, including Gurukul, Hospital, Sports Complex, College of Nursing and Medical College to support their operations and activities through grants-in-aid. On the sidelines of the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated several pilgrim-centric facilities, including Battery Car Parking stand, Outer Cave Shed, Self-Service Kiosk/Digital Cash Register and Smart Lockers.

The Board observed that significant infrastructure projects have been initiated by the Shrine Board to enhance the pilgrim experience.

A Battery Car Parking stand at Bhawan to provide convenience and accessibility to pilgrims, particularly the elderly and disabled. The basement of about 1000 sqft of parking space serves as a storage area for materials from the Material Ropeway. Additionally, fabrication of a laminated glass shed outside the Cave area to facilitate smooth pilgrimage regulation in all weather conditions while preserving the area's scenic beauty.

The 300 smart lockers near the Skywalk area at Bhawan, offering a convenient and secure storage solution, were also dedicated to the devotees. These smart lockers are linked with RFID Cards, allowing devotees to store their belongings safely and securely.

In addition, the L-G also inaugurated an additional dormitory block at SMVD Gurukul, constructed at Rs 71.82 lakh, which accommodates an additional 32 students, enhancing the institution's capacity and infrastructure to support the growing number of students.

