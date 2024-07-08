J&K: Four army soldiers injured in Kathua attack (2nd Lead)

Jammu, July 8 (IANS) Four army soldiers were injured on Monday when terrorists attacked army vehicles in J&K’s Kathua district.

Officials said the terrorists threw a grenade and then opened automatic fire on army vehicles that were on routine patrol duty on Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at 3.30 pm in Kathua district today.

“The attack by terrorists occurred near Badnota village, which is 150 Kms away from Kathua town”, officials said. Earlier, officials had said the place of the terrorist attack was 52 kms away from Kathua town.

The security forces retaliated, but reports indicate that the terrorists escaped from the spot.

A massive CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was started in the area after the injured soldiers were removed to the hospital for treatment, officials added.

Doctors at the hospital said the condition of two of the injured soldiers is critical.

Officials said that reinforcements have been rushed to the place to augment the strength of the security forces so that the terrorists responsible for the attack are traced.

Monday's attack is the second major terror-related incident in Kathua district in the past four weeks.

Two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight during a search and cordon operation on June 12 and June 14 in the Hiranagar area of Kathia district.

A major terror attack on innocent pilgrims occurred on June 9 in the Reasi district of Jammu division in which terrorists fired at a pilgrim bus returning from Shiv-Khori temple.

The terrorists killed the driver of the bus and kept firing at the bus after it fell into a gorge. Nine pilgrims were killed in that attack and 44 others were injured.

J&K DGP, R.R.Swain has said that a group of foreign terrorists is active in the hilly Poonch, Rajouri and adjacent districts who are taking advantage of the terrain and remoteness of the area.

Security forces have launched an aggressive campaign against the terrorists.

On July 6 and July 7, six terrorists and 2 army soldiers were killed in two encounters between the holed-up terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Valley.

