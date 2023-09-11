J&K: Ensure 100% involvement of adult population in sports & cultural events, says CS

Srinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday impressed upon the officers of the Sports and Culture Department to give opportunity to each person to either take part in sporting or other cultural activities for giving their creative energies a chance and improve quality of their lives.

He made these remarks while presiding over the meeting to take stock of the preparations made for rolling out of LG’s Sports and Cultural Rolling Trophies for the employees of J&K.

"Mehta emphasised on participation of 100% population in such creative activities for giving each of them an opportunity to showcase their talent and chisel it further. He noted that everyone deserves to be happy and healthy in their lives and sports, art and culture are the sure ways of bringing both of these lifestyle changes simultaneously," an official statement said.

He urged them to involve people in as many sporting and art activities as possible.

He asked for giving opportunities to both men and women right from the Panchayat level by involving them in the arenas of their choice including traditional art and sports activities.

He advised them to conduct competitions in cuisine making, wicker work, papermachie, woodwork, pottery, Bandpather, tug-of-war, Wrestling, and other relevant activities for the people of the local area.

