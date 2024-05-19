J&K: Election Dept takes action against 40 govt employees for MCC violation

Srinagar, May 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Election Department has taken action against 40 government employees for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, an official said on Sunday.

“Four employees have been suspended, disciplinary action has been initiated against one besides one employee has been disengaged from services while an enquiry has been started against thirty-four employees,” the official said.

He said that the against these employees was initiated in response to the daily online reports being furnished by the concerned District Election Officers of different districts and offline complaints received on the official e-mail of J&K Chief Electoral Officer, lodged by the general public, office bearers of different political parties and Panchayati Raj Institutions regarding MCC violation.

He said that two more employees have been placed under suspension in Kupwara, one in Ganderbal and one in Doda district with the initiation of enquiry against them.

“Disciplinary action has been recommended against one employee whose involvement in political activities was proved while one chowkidar has been disengaged from services for his involvement in political activities,” the official added.

He said that a warning has been issued to one employee to remain careful in future who has pleaded to have committed the mistake unknowingly.

“Enquires are underway against thirty-four employees including six gazetted employees which will be taken to the logical conclusion as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India,” the official said.

He said that the highest number of violations have been reported from Srinagar district followed by Kulgam and Rajouri as second highest and Udhampur and Ganderbal districts as third highest while the lowest number of violations have been reported from Kishtwar, Bandipora, Reasi and Samba districts.

