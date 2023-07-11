J&K DGP inspects progress of restoration work of National Highway 44

Srinagar, July 11, (IANS) J&K's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited NH-44 Banihal-Ramban stretch to take the first hand report of the progress of maintenance and restoration work of the national highway.

He inspected the restoration works of dilapidated roads at Lambar, Panthyal and Seri in Ramban.

NHAI Project Director Parshotam Kumar briefed the DGP about the progress of the ongoing maintenance work.

"Measures being taken to address the issues were discussed and certain necessary directions were given on spot by the DGP for the smooth passage of the traffic on NH," an official statement said.

"Expressing his satisfaction over the maintenance work going on and measures taken for restoration of traffic, the DGP instructed the executing agency to ensure completion of work on war footing and directed to keep adequate machinery at all vulnerable places to clear roads. He directed all the departments concerned to expedite the work to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the safe and smooth travel of the yatris, tourists and of locals."

"He further directed senior traffic and jurisdictional officers to formulate a traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic movement, adding that there would be heavy rush of vehicles in view of restriction of traffic movement during the last few days. He directed for utilization of manpower and machinery in a systematic way."

